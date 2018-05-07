Pittsburgh tows, tickets hundreds of vehicles during marathon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh on Sunday ticketed 218 vehicles and had 184 of them towed away because they were illegally parked along the 26.2-mile Pittsburgh Marathon route, according to the public safety department.

Police issued 218 citations for illegal parking, according to Cmdr. Ed Trapp, who heads the special deployment division. McGann and Chester Towing and Recovery took 184 of them to their pound in Mt. Washington, he said.

“When the tow trucks showed up, a lot of people came out and moved their vehicles,” Trapp said. “Until the vehicle is hooked up by the tow truck, under our policy we're not going to tow it. Once it's on the tow truck, it has to go.”

Everyone parked on the route got a citation of at least $100. Trapp didn't know the exact cost.

McGann and Chester said it charged $135 or $145, depending on the tow truck, to release a vehicle.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the marathon route was marked off limits to parking several days in advance of the marathon. He said cars parked on the route can be an obstacle for runners and cause for public safety concern.

“We don't want anything on the route that could become an obstacle or a security threat,” he said.

Pittsburgh in the past has towed as many as 180 vehicles from the marathon route.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.