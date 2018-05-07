Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh tows, tickets hundreds of vehicles during marathon

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, May 7, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh on Sunday ticketed 218 vehicles and had 184 of them towed away because they were illegally parked along the 26.2-mile Pittsburgh Marathon route, according to the public safety department.

Police issued 218 citations for illegal parking, according to Cmdr. Ed Trapp, who heads the special deployment division. McGann and Chester Towing and Recovery took 184 of them to their pound in Mt. Washington, he said.

“When the tow trucks showed up, a lot of people came out and moved their vehicles,” Trapp said. “Until the vehicle is hooked up by the tow truck, under our policy we're not going to tow it. Once it's on the tow truck, it has to go.”

Everyone parked on the route got a citation of at least $100. Trapp didn't know the exact cost.

McGann and Chester said it charged $135 or $145, depending on the tow truck, to release a vehicle.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the marathon route was marked off limits to parking several days in advance of the marathon. He said cars parked on the route can be an obstacle for runners and cause for public safety concern.

“We don't want anything on the route that could become an obstacle or a security threat,” he said.

Pittsburgh in the past has towed as many as 180 vehicles from the marathon route.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me