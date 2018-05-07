Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

In Pittsburgh visit, Amazon didn't ask much about incentives

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, May 7, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald speaks to the Trib’s VND editorial board on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald speaks to the Trib’s VND editorial board on Monday, May 7, 2018.
REUTERS

Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon officials have a lot of questions about all things Pittsburgh, but very few about the tax breaks the e-commerce giant would receive by building its second headquarters here, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Monday.

During a visit to Pittsburgh, Amazon officials asked questions about everything from bike lanes and coffee shops to how many engineers Carnegie Mellon University graduates each year, Fitzgerald said during a meeting with the Valley News Dispatch's editorial board in Tarentum.

“What they don't seem to ask a lot about, quite frankly, is the incentives,” Fitzgerald said. “Their questions are more about how much does it cost to buy a house here? How long is your commute if you live in Mt. Lebanon or Lawrenceville? What type of access and transit do you have here? How many engineers does CMU graduate every year or Pitt or Penn State? What is the talent pipeline here? What do we have to pay in salaries to compete with Google and Facebook and Apple? What's the restaurant scene like for young people? How many coffee shops? Bike lanes were big.”

Fitzgerald declined to say when Amazon officials were in town, but said it was sometime in February, March or April.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported Friday that Mayor Bill Peduto said the 24-hour visit was a chance to “drive around and get a feel for what Pittsburgh was like.”Fitzgerald and Peduto have repeatedly declined to disclose what tax breaks or other incentives were included in the application.

“If they're willing to come here and provide 50,000 jobs, there's going to be some revenues that are going to be generated. Some of those revenues we're willing to invest in areas that would be of interest to Amazon,” Fitzgerald said. “I won't get in to more specifics than that.

Any incentive would need approval from Allegheny County Council, and public hearings would be held, Fitzgerald said.

“We can't spend a nickel without it being a very public process,” Fitzgerald said.

New Jersey announced a $7 billion package of tax incentives to lure the company, while Chicago and Montgomery County, Md., have offered nine and 10-figure incentive packages, according to the New York Times.

Fitzgerald left the most recent discussion with them feeling optimistic, he said.

“I was very optimistic after the discussion,” Fitzgerald said. “I was optimistic before the discussion, and I'm still optimistic after having the conversation.”

Amazon plans to announce which of the 20 cities it chooses by the end of the year.

The company has not shared with county officials whether the list of 20 will be shortened more before the final choice, Fitzgerald said.

“Will they whittle it down to five, seven, or two and pit the remaining ones against each other? I don't know,” Fitzgerald said. “I don't know what their process is gonna be. They've kept that information pretty tight.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me