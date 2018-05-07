Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Implosion of Neville Island coke plant set for Tuesday

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, May 7, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
DTE Energy's Shenango coke works on Neville Island emits plumes of steam on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, when it was still in operation.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
DTE Energy's Shenango coke works on Neville Island emits plumes of steam on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, when it was still in operation.

The former Shenango coke works plant on Neville Island is finally coming down.

A planned implosion of the facility will take place at noon Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

The blasting activity permit was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The work is being conducted by Independence Excavating Inc.

The 50-acre site is owned by Michigan-based DTE Energy, which bought Shenango in 2008 and closed the plant in 2016, citing a drop in demand for coke by North American steel manufacturers.

There were no firm plans for use of the property as of September, but one suggestion is a solar energy farm. Read more about options for the site here .

The health department said its asbestos group performed testing, which included an additional stack sample that was beyond the required third-party testing of samples, and determined there is no asbestos at the implosion site. The health department also reviewed the blast and dust suppression plans, and provided input on dust minimization. Air quality staff will be at the site Tuesday to respond to any air quality issues, the health department said.

Neville Township emergency services is coordinating with surrounding municipalities and emergency response teams, and Allegheny County Emergency Services will assist with communication and coordination of all emergency management agencies for the implosion, the health department said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

