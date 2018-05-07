Penguins fans pack it up, plan comeback next season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The large crowd of Pittsburgh Penguins fans gathered around the jumbotron outside PPG Paints Arena reluctantly packed up and headed home shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

The season — and the chance for a Penguins Stanley Cup three-peat — was over when the Washington Capitals scored a tie-breaking goal in overtime to win Game 6, 2-1, and clinch the second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fans showed their support for their team throughout the game, many wearing black and gold and clad in jerseys. Several twirled Terrible Towels. A few even donned full penguin costumes.

The Pens' single goal, in the second period, had the crowd roaring. One man jumped up and down and flailed his arms as he ran through the crowd. Another dashed by holding a Pittsburgh Penguins flag high in the air.

Fan Taylor Keck, 21, of West Mifflin was devastated by the loss. She said she felt like the Pens gave their all, but the Capitals seemed to want it more.

“I don't know how (goalie Matt) Murray accidentally let it slip, but that stuff just happens, and I'm still thankful that we were back-to-back champions,” she said. “We'll be back next year.”

Fans Sam Riffe, 20, and Jake Beretta, 20, both of Harrison City, said the loss was upsetting, but the team is ready for next year.

Beretta said the team's first line stepped up while the others fell behind.

“I think that was the problem in the end,” he said.

Riffe said the difference between the team this year and last year was its depth on defense.

“Without players like (former Penguin Ian) Cole, we were lacking at defensive core,” he said. “We'll get past it next year and hopefully make it farther than we did this year.”

Jeff Barry, 47, of Sharon also was disappointed by the loss.

“I wanted them to win,” he said. “I knew it would be hard three years in a row, but I still believed.”

He said turnovers were the major flaw in the Pens' Game 6 performance.

Kitty Ryan, 60, of McCandless and Beth Soergel, 57, of Franklin Park thought the game was great and the team played hard.

Ryan wanted the Pens to win.

“We're just so upset,” she said.

Ryan said the team was weak on defense.

“I think we also miss (former goalie Marc Andre) Fleury, to be honest,” she said. “I still am a Fleury fan. Murray did well, but Fleury, I think, helped us last year win it.”

“Better luck next year,” Soergel chimed in. “They can hold their head high.”

“That's right,” Ryan replied.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.