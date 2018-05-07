Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Penguins fans pack it up, plan comeback next season

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, May 7, 2018, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The large crowd of Pittsburgh Penguins fans gathered around the jumbotron outside PPG Paints Arena reluctantly packed up and headed home shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

The season — and the chance for a Penguins Stanley Cup three-peat — was over when the Washington Capitals scored a tie-breaking goal in overtime to win Game 6, 2-1, and clinch the second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fans showed their support for their team throughout the game, many wearing black and gold and clad in jerseys. Several twirled Terrible Towels. A few even donned full penguin costumes.

The Pens' single goal, in the second period, had the crowd roaring. One man jumped up and down and flailed his arms as he ran through the crowd. Another dashed by holding a Pittsburgh Penguins flag high in the air.

Fan Taylor Keck, 21, of West Mifflin was devastated by the loss. She said she felt like the Pens gave their all, but the Capitals seemed to want it more.

“I don't know how (goalie Matt) Murray accidentally let it slip, but that stuff just happens, and I'm still thankful that we were back-to-back champions,” she said. “We'll be back next year.”

Fans Sam Riffe, 20, and Jake Beretta, 20, both of Harrison City, said the loss was upsetting, but the team is ready for next year.

Beretta said the team's first line stepped up while the others fell behind.

“I think that was the problem in the end,” he said.

Riffe said the difference between the team this year and last year was its depth on defense.

“Without players like (former Penguin Ian) Cole, we were lacking at defensive core,” he said. “We'll get past it next year and hopefully make it farther than we did this year.”

Jeff Barry, 47, of Sharon also was disappointed by the loss.

“I wanted them to win,” he said. “I knew it would be hard three years in a row, but I still believed.”

He said turnovers were the major flaw in the Pens' Game 6 performance.

Kitty Ryan, 60, of McCandless and Beth Soergel, 57, of Franklin Park thought the game was great and the team played hard.

Ryan wanted the Pens to win.

“We're just so upset,” she said.

Ryan said the team was weak on defense.

“I think we also miss (former goalie Marc Andre) Fleury, to be honest,” she said. “I still am a Fleury fan. Murray did well, but Fleury, I think, helped us last year win it.”

“Better luck next year,” Soergel chimed in. “They can hold their head high.”

“That's right,” Ryan replied.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

Related Content
Penguins fall to Capitals in OT, 3-peat bid over 
Winning the Stanley Cup, something the Penguins know better than anyone, is a grueling process that requires consistent greatness over a long, two-month grind. Losing a ...
Kevin Gorman: Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl hits post, misses chance to be Game 6 hero
Tom Kuhnhackl didn't have time to think about becoming the Penguins' hero by scoring the winning goal. He had only a split-second to shoot. The ...
Kevin Gorman's Take 5 on Game 6: Capitals 2, Penguins 1
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins were one loss from elimination from the playoffs and the Washington Capitals one victory away from their first ...
Penguins goalie Matt Murray experiences defeat in playoff series 
Matt Murray draped a towel around his neck and bowed his head, the bill of a baseball cap shielding most of a blank expression. Here was ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me