Former Congressman Tim Murphy throws money behind Guy Reschenthaler in House race

Former Republican Congressman Tim Murphy, who resigned last fall after reports surfaced that he asked a mistress to consider getting an abortion, is putting money behind Guy Reschenthaler, an anti-abortion candidate running to represent the same area Murphy once did, financial filings show.

Murphy, reached by phone Tuesday, said he is supporting Reschenthaler in the May 15 primary because the 35-year-old state senator from Jefferson Hills is the “superior choice to win in the fall.”

“I think (Reschenthaler) connects much more with a wide range of people and recognizes that this is a district that is still dominated by registration by Democrats,” Murphy said. “They need someone who can have the conservative credentials but still win. And I do not see (Republican state Rep. Rick) Saccone as being able to do that.”

Murphy's campaign committee gave $200,000 in April to Conservatives for PA, a newly formed super PAC that has spent about $115,000 supporting Reschenthaler and opposing his primary opponent Saccone, according to a campaign finance report filed last week. The two candidates are campaigning in the newly drawn 14th District, which includes Washington, Greene, Fayette and part of Westmoreland counties.

Saccone called Conservatives for PA a “D.C. Swamp Super PAC” and said Murphy's money helped it “send out false negative ads against me, desperately trying to besmirch my military service, my record and my support to eliminate property taxes in Pennsylvania.”

Saccone added that Conservatives for PA received money from three donors: Murphy and two labor unions.

In addition to Murphy's $200,000, Conservatives for PA received $25,000 from the Mid-Atlantic Laborers' Political Education Fund and $15,000 from Steamfitters Local Union 449, according to the campaign finance report.

The super PAC has spent about $97,000 on TV and radio ads and mailers supporting Reschenthaler and about $18,000 on mailers attacking Saccone, the report showed.

Reschenthaler's campaign spokesman didn't return a phone call.

When asked about Murphy at a campaign event in April, Reschenthaler declined to comment on Murphy's conduct, saying that he has focused on the former congressman's legislative accomplishments, including the 2016 passage of a mental health reform bill.

“I'm focused on the good,” Reschenthaler said at the time.

Murphy, a psychologist who represented his Southwestern Pennsylvania district for nearly 15 years, consistently voted for measures restricting abortions. He resigned in October after a report that he had asked a mistress to consider an abortion during a pregnancy scare.

Saccone lost the March 13 special election that was held to replace Murphy. Democrat Conor Lamb beat Saccone despite two visits from President Trump and one from Vice President Mike Pence. In addition, more than $10 million in outside money was spent to support Saccone, 60, of Elizabeth Township.

Murphy is now working for a government-relations consulting firm run by former Allegheny County Commissioner Bob Cranmer.

Murphy's campaign committee, which has changed its name to REDWINGMCPAC, had about $1.13 million at the end of March, Federal Election Commission records show.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.