Police: Road rage leads to stabbing in Millvale

A mid-morning bout of road rage ended in a stabbing that left a man in critical condition Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police.

Police began investigating after a 60-year-old man walked into Children's Hospital about 10:45 a.m., according to Lt. Andrew Schurman.

Investigators said the road rage began on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh's Strip District when the victim, in a red pickup, and another driver, also in a red pickup, began arguing.

The men “continued to exchange unpleasantries” along Route 28 into Millvale, where things escalated into a physical fight and stabbing, Schurman said. The stabbing happened near the intersection of the Route 28 off-ramp and East Ohio Street.

The other driver was later identified as 68-year-old John Hoegerl of Millvale, police said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim remained in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon. Schurman said he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.