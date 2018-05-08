Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police: Road rage leads to stabbing in Millvale

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
John Hoegerl
Tribune-Review
John Hoegerl

A mid-morning bout of road rage ended in a stabbing that left a man in critical condition Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police.

Police began investigating after a 60-year-old man walked into Children's Hospital about 10:45 a.m., according to Lt. Andrew Schurman.

Investigators said the road rage began on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh's Strip District when the victim, in a red pickup, and another driver, also in a red pickup, began arguing.

The men “continued to exchange unpleasantries” along Route 28 into Millvale, where things escalated into a physical fight and stabbing, Schurman said. The stabbing happened near the intersection of the Route 28 off-ramp and East Ohio Street.

The other driver was later identified as 68-year-old John Hoegerl of Millvale, police said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim remained in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon. Schurman said he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me