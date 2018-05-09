Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh to close Downtown facility as part of bankruptcy reorganization

Megan Guza and Tom Fontaine | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 9:49 a.m.
Downtown Y fitness facility at 236 Fifth Ave.
Downtown Y fitness facility at 236 Fifth Ave.
YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh President Kevin Bolding speaks at a press conference at the Allegheny YMCA on Pittsburgh's North Side Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Bolding announced that the nonprofit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close its Fifth Avenue location in Downtown.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh President Kevin Bolding speaks at a press conference at the Allegheny YMCA on Pittsburgh's North Side Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Bolding announced that the nonprofit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close its Fifth Avenue location in Downtown.

YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh has filed for bankruptcy protection from hundreds of creditors and will close its Downtown location next month to combat an annual deficit of more than $1 million, organization leaders said Wednesday.

The Downtown fitness facility on Fifth Avenue will close June 8 in a move that is expected to save $750,000 to $1 million a year, President and CEO Kevin Bolding said.

"We have carefully evaluated our current options and believe this is the best way for us to adjust our finances and align our resources to build a Y of the future that is reflective of how services are needed and delivered in the 21st century," Bolding said during a news conference at the Y's North Side facility.

He said the Downtown location's lease and operating costs outweighed the revenue.

Aside from the organization's steep annual deficits, the nonprofit also owes more than 200 creditors between $10 million and $50 million, according to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The organization has about $75 million in assets.

YMCA has six-figure debts with two creditors. It owes $264,271 to MSP Commercial Subtenant LP in Cecil and $111,963 to Specialty Pool Contractors Inc. in Ross, according to the filing. YMCA is disputing the debt to MSP Commercial, which is related to a lease, and the other debt is related to pool construction, the filing shows.

Officials will try to move Downtown employees to other branches. There are about 100 staff members, though only eight are full time, Bolding said. The rest are part time, and many also work at other facilities.

Bolding said a number of steps have been taken over the past decade to cut costs, including reducing staff, implementing pay freezes, reducing benefits and limiting pay raises across the board, including within senior leadership. The organization also has closed underperforming branches and delayed maintenance projects.

The Delmont location had already been slated to close.

"We're going to look at really all of our operations," Bolding said. "YMCAs operate on a model where we have some of our facilities that are revenue-generating facilities and others that are deficit facilities. It's essentially almost like a seesaw model. As we go in into reorganization, we're going to look at every operation."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

