Allegheny County high schools make cut in U.S. News & World Report rankings
Updated 9 hours ago
Several Allegheny County high schools are listed among the best in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.
To be included in the "Best High Schools" rankings, schools had to receive gold, silver or bronze medal status. Of 20,548 public high schools considered nationwide, 5,948 made the national rankings. That includes 677 Pennsylvania high schools.
Locally, the top high schools are:
• Quaker Valley
• Pine-Richland
• North Alleghen
Schools are graded based on criteria including: performance on math and reading portions of state tests, graduation rates and college or career preparation.
Rankings also consider whether a school's historically underserved students — black, Hispanic and low-income — perform at or better than the state average.
Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer.