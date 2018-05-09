Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Homeowners in Pittsburgh's North Side stuck between bureaucracy, landslide

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Residents on Goehring Street and Kenzig Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side have not been permitted in their homes since a landslide in February. Pittsburgh has issued violation notices because of the “imminent danger.”
Water is seeping from the ground behind a house along Kenzig Avenue and onto neighboring properties.
Pittsburgh has condemned six houses at a landslide area in Pittsburgh’s North Side. Water is seeping from the back yard of this home on Kenzig Avenue and trickling over a steep hill onto properties on Goehring Street and into the street.
Water continues to seep from a landslide area on Goehring Street and Kenzig Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. It was running down Goehring Street on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Susan Shaginaw says her 89-year-old mother is stuck in a Catch-22 created by the city of Pittsburgh.

The city's Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections has condemned Bernice Strahler's North Side home because of a February landslide and has served her with a property code violation that gives her 30 days to correct the “imminent danger.” But PLI will not permit anyone to remove the dirt and debris.

“They don't want you to clean it up, but they keep telling you to clean it up,” said Shaginaw, 62, of Ross. “It's ridiculous. My mother wants to clean up her yard, but they say it's too dangerous.”

Similar notices went to six other property owners on Goehring Street and Kenzig Avenue in the Spring Hill neighborhood, five of whom have not been permitted to be in their homes since February. The other two houses are vacant rental properties, according to Councilwoman Darlene Harris, who lives in Spring Hill and represents the North Side.

“People are really upset about this,” she said. “I think this is one hell of a way to treat the residents.”

City officials said the notices were issued as a formality to cover the city for such things as insurance claims and state aid. Owners said they have to appear in court in August. It cost them $50 to enter a not guilty plea.

Dan Gilman, Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff, said the city is not seeking to penalize them or force them to remove the debris.

“This is a pure procedural matter,” he said. “It was necessary from a legal perspective. No one expects the homeowners to remediate or fix these landslides.”

Gilman said engineers are working “tirelessly” to figure out what caused the slide, how to address it and what that might cost.

He couldn't offer a time frame for when residents might be permitted back in their homes.

“We fully recognize how important this is from a time perspective and the incredible strain it is putting on families,” he said. “This is on everyone's front burner.”

Shaginaw said she hopes to hear from the city soon. Her mother has lived in the house for 63 years and wants to return. Her house was not damaged by the slide.

“She'll be 90 in July, and what scares me is the stress of all this,” Shaginaw said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

