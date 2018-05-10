Pittsburgh councilwoman thinks North Side landslide was caused by city water leak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charlene Haislip didn't believe water pouring from a landslide in Pittsburgh's North Side in February was coming from a natural spring, even though the neighborhood is dubbed Spring Hill, so she took samples.

Tests conducted by Environmental Service Laboratories Inc. of Indiana, Pa., on two samples from February and March showed traces of fluoride, according to lab reports. The chemical is commonly added to municipal drinking water to prevent tooth decay, but it can also occur naturally in ground water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Haislip, a Realtor and North Point Breeze resident, and Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris are convinced the source is the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. PWSA officials said the authority also tested the water and traces of fluoride found in it don't match the chemical profile of city water.

“I know it's Spring Hill, and I know that means springs, but if I went up there today I know water will be coming off that hillside,” Haislip said. “PWSA said the landslide must have opened up a spring. If that's the case we have a real problem.”

Water was seeping from the ground on Wednesday from the back yard of a house on Kenzig Avenue and trickling down a steep cliff onto property along Goehring Street and into the street. Pittsburgh has condemned the house and several on Goehring over concerns that the hill could slide again.

“It sounds like PWSA,” said Harris, who lives in Spring Hill and represents the North Side. “Where else could it be coming from? What I'm saying is it's not ground water.”

PWSA spokesman Will Pickering said the water couldn't be from the house on Kenzig because the authority shut it off immediately after the slide along with all the other condemned homes. He said PWSA had the water tested.

“There was a hit for fluoride, but that doesn't mean it's our water,” Pickering said. “There's naturally occurring what they call background levels of fluoride occurring in water that can go through slag or a mine.”

The EPA confirms on its website that fluoride can occur naturally as a result of the geological composition of soils and bedrock and “can dissolve easily into groundwater as it moves through gaps and pore spaces between rocks.”

This year is one of the worst on record for landslides in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Slides have destroyed homes, including one on Pittsburgh's Greenleaf Street, forced residents from their homes and closed highways and streets. Route 30 in East Pittsburgh remains closed because of a slide. Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill is restricted to one lane because of a slide there.

Officials have blamed the slides on nearly 19 inches of precipitation since January — the most in 128 years — and the region's landslide prone geology.

About 70 slides have occurred in Beaver and Allegheny counties alone.

Haislip said the water on Kenzig appears to be coming from underneath the house and was flowing like a river in March.

“It was like a waterfall, and that waterfall was never there before,” she said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or online @bobbauder.