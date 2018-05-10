Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh councilwoman thinks North Side landslide was caused by city water leak

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
Water continues to seep from a landslide area on Goehring Street and Kenzig Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. It was running down Goehring Street on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Water continues to seep from a landslide area on Goehring Street and Kenzig Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. It was running down Goehring Street on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Updated 17 hours ago

Charlene Haislip didn't believe water pouring from a landslide in Pittsburgh's North Side in February was coming from a natural spring, even though the neighborhood is dubbed Spring Hill, so she took samples.

Tests conducted by Environmental Service Laboratories Inc. of Indiana, Pa., on two samples from February and March showed traces of fluoride, according to lab reports. The chemical is commonly added to municipal drinking water to prevent tooth decay, but it can also occur naturally in ground water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Haislip, a Realtor and North Point Breeze resident, and Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris are convinced the source is the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. PWSA officials said the authority also tested the water and traces of fluoride found in it don't match the chemical profile of city water.

“I know it's Spring Hill, and I know that means springs, but if I went up there today I know water will be coming off that hillside,” Haislip said. “PWSA said the landslide must have opened up a spring. If that's the case we have a real problem.”

Water was seeping from the ground on Wednesday from the back yard of a house on Kenzig Avenue and trickling down a steep cliff onto property along Goehring Street and into the street. Pittsburgh has condemned the house and several on Goehring over concerns that the hill could slide again.

“It sounds like PWSA,” said Harris, who lives in Spring Hill and represents the North Side. “Where else could it be coming from? What I'm saying is it's not ground water.”

PWSA spokesman Will Pickering said the water couldn't be from the house on Kenzig because the authority shut it off immediately after the slide along with all the other condemned homes. He said PWSA had the water tested.

“There was a hit for fluoride, but that doesn't mean it's our water,” Pickering said. “There's naturally occurring what they call background levels of fluoride occurring in water that can go through slag or a mine.”

The EPA confirms on its website that fluoride can occur naturally as a result of the geological composition of soils and bedrock and “can dissolve easily into groundwater as it moves through gaps and pore spaces between rocks.”

This year is one of the worst on record for landslides in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Slides have destroyed homes, including one on Pittsburgh's Greenleaf Street, forced residents from their homes and closed highways and streets. Route 30 in East Pittsburgh remains closed because of a slide. Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill is restricted to one lane because of a slide there.

Officials have blamed the slides on nearly 19 inches of precipitation since January — the most in 128 years — and the region's landslide prone geology.

About 70 slides have occurred in Beaver and Allegheny counties alone.

Haislip said the water on Kenzig appears to be coming from underneath the house and was flowing like a river in March.

“It was like a waterfall, and that waterfall was never there before,” she said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or online @bobbauder.

Related Content
Homeowners in Pittsburgh's North Side stuck between bureaucracy, landslide
Susan Shaginaw says her 89-year-old mother is stuck in a Catch-22 created by the city of Pittsburgh. The city's Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me