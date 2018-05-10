Sheriff's deputies arrest 2 sex offenders on probation, parole violations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two wanted sex offenders were apprehended Wednesday for violating the conditions of their probation or parole, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced.

They were identified as Justin Michael Bland, 29, of Ingram and Charles Melbert Reiland, 45, formerly of West Mifflin.

According to the sheriff's office, Reiland is required to register as a sex offender for life because of a 2009 guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault of a minor.

Reiland had been registered under Megan's Law as living at an address in the 200 block of Thomas Street in West Mifflin. After two bench warrants were issued for Reiland on May 3, deputies found he had not been living there for about two weeks.

Deputies learned Reiland was known to frequent bars on Pittsburgh's South Side. He was found standing on the corner of East Carson and 12th streets Wednesday evening, and taken into custody without incident.

Reiland is facing his third offense for not complying with sex offender registration requirements, the sheriff's office said.

Bland pled guilty in 2017 to a charge of indecent assault of a person with a mental disability. A warrant was issued Wednesday for his arrest for violating the conditions of his probation or parole.

Deputies and county probation officers searched for him in the Ingram area, and he was seen getting off a bus on the West Busway. He was also apprehended without incident.

Both Reiland and Bland were placed in the Allegheny County Jail without bond.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.