3 flee on foot after police chase in Duquesne

Police were looking for three people Thursday morning after a police chase that started in Duquesne late Wednesday night.

According to the Duquesne police department , an officer responded to the area of Auriles Street shortly before midnight in response to reports of shots fired in the area.

The officer heard gun shots and saw a dark-colored Volvo flee the area.

The chase started south on Route 837 toward McKeesport. The suspect vehicle fled into McKeesport and through White Oak, North Versailles and East McKeesport.

Near routes 148 and 30, the Volvo made a u-turn and headed back toward McKeesport, crossing the Duquesne-McKeesport bridge and continuing toward Homestead.

Duquesne officers called ahead to Munhall and Homestead police, which set spike strips. Before reaching them, the Volvo tried to turn onto a side street in Munhall and ended up crashing into a parking lot.

Three people fled from the Volvo. Evidence was found in the car, and shell casings were found along Auriles Street, police said.

Allegheny County Police are assisting in the investigation.

