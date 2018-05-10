Film on Catholic anti-nuclear protests coming to Pittsburgh area June 1-3
A documentary that explores the anti-nuclear protests of a group of Roman Catholic nuns and priests in 2009 and 2012 will be screened at four locations in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties June 1-3.
“The Nuns, The Priests and The Bombs,” directed by Helen Young, follows the exploits of Sister Megan Rice, a member of the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, Sacred Heart Sister Anne Montgomery and Jesuit priests Stephen Kelly and Bill Bichsel.
Rice, 88, spent two years in prison after she broke into the Y-12 National Security Complex, known as the “Fort Knox of uranium,” in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in 2012. The facility creates and houses materials for making nuclear weapons, according to Catholic News Service .
“Rice, then 82, and two middle-age companions cut through fences and reached the warehouse that stores bomb-making uranium. There, they splashed blood on the wall, hung banners and spray-painted messages condemning nuclear weapons,” according to CNS.
The film follows a similar break-in and protest at a Trident nuclear submarine base near Seattle in 2009.
The schedule for the Pittsburgh-area showings is:
• 7 p.m. June 1, St. Winifred's Church Hall, 550 Sleepy Hollow Road, Mt. Lebanon;
• 2 p.m. June 2, Bishop Connare Center, Stone House, 2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg;
• 2 p.m. June 3, Mother House of the Sisters of Divine Providence Auditorium, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park; and
• 6:30 p.m. June 3, Carlow University's A.J. Palumbo Hall, Room 107, 3304 Fifth Ave., Oakland.
A reception with Rice will be held at 7 p.m. June 2 in the dining room of the Sisters of Mercy Mother House, 3333 Fifth Ave., behind Carlow University.
The screenings are free and open to the public. An offering will be taken to raise funds for the film's translation into Japanese and Spanish, and to support the Stop Banking the Bomb Campaign in Pittsburgh .
The screenings are sponsored by the Thomas Merton Center , Pax Christi-Pittsburgh, Pax Christi-Greensburg, the Association of Pittsburgh Priests and Veterans for Peace.
For more information, call Mimi Darragh at 412-445-7102.
Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.