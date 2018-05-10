Flooding closes Pittsburgh medical marijuana dispensary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Flooding from overnight rainstorms has temporarily closed the Solevo Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

“We just had some backup from the heavy rain,” general manager Rocco Levine told the Tribune-Review on Thursday.

Solevo reached out to patients with Thursday appointments to notify them of the closure, according to Levine.

Levine said he hoped to reopen Friday. A notification will be placed on the dispensary's Facebook page when it reopens, he said.

Medical marijuana dispensaries, including Solevo, began opening in Pennsylvania on Feb. 15.

Lack of medical marijuana products forced Solevo to close intermittently in March. Levine said the dispensary now has much more products as more growers and processors are up and running.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law in April 2016.

Under state law, patients can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies they have one of 21 qualifying medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders. The card allows qualified patients to buy medical marijuana from an author­ized state-licensed dispensary.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.