Allegheny

Pittsburgh's Komen race closes in on 26 years

Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be held on May 13, Mother's Day, in Pittsburgh. Shown above are runners in the 2015 event.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

The Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure has now surpassed quarter-century status.

The 26th annual Mother's Day race begins with 6:30 a.m. registration May 13 at Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park, Oakland.

The race is expected to attract an attendance of approximately 18,000, according to a news release.

Aspinwall breast cancer survivor Daniel Garcia is the 2018 race chair.

According to Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania , Komen Pittsburgh has raised over $32 million through the race alone for breast cancer research.

The event includes a Kids' Dash (age 6 and under) at 7:45 a.m., a survivors/forever fighters parade and tribute at 8 a.m., a 5K competitive run at 8:35 a.m., a 5K untimed walk/run and Jim Rohr 1-mile fun walk at 8:45 a.m., and awards ceremony at 10 a.m.

Nancy G. Brinker founded Komen in 1982 after promising her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Komen's life.

Since its founding, Komen has funded over $800 million in research and provided more than $1.6 billion for screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions in 30 countries, the release states.

According to statistics Komen provides, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime; in 2018, more than 40,000 women and more than 400 men in the U.S. are expected to die from the disease.

Today, the U.S. has more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors, the release adds.

In April, Komen affiliates in Pittsburgh and Northeastern Pennsylvania became partners, forming Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania.

The release states that 75 percent of money raised remains in Komen Greater Pennsylvania's 53-county service area in western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Races will continue to be held on Mother's Day in Pittsburgh and in the fall in northeastern Pennsylvania, the release notes.

Details: komenpittsburgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

