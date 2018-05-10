Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Some neighbors offended by West Mifflin man's Nazi flag

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:22 a.m.
A West Mifflin man has upset some of his Bluff Street neighbors by hanging a Nazi flag from his home.
A Nazi flag hanging from a West Mifflin home has upset some of the homeowner's neighbors.

Corey Hawkins lives next door to the Bluff Street home that is flying the flag, and he told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that while he isn't offended by the flag, his girlfriend is.

He told the TV station the flag went up several days ago. Hawkins, who is black, said his live-in girlfriend reported the flag to the police. She is white but has a biracial niece, Hawkins said.

"She's upset," he told WPXI. "I guess she thought I would be upset, but I don't feed into stuff like that."

The station reported that the man flying the flag refused to identify himself or speak on camera but told them that he is not racist, but rather trying to annoy his neighbors.

Hawkins said he believes that man is harmless, WPXI reported.

"Most people like him, they need a crew to do anything," he said. "They don't stand alone."

