Allegheny

Student investigated after 2nd threat in 2 days at North Allegheny

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
For the second consecutive day, authorities discovered a threat against the North Allegheny School District, but there was no second day of closures or lockdowns because investigators quickly determined it wasn't credible and identified a student suspect.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Superintendent Robert Scherrer said a bomb threat was found in a bathroom hall at North Allegheny Senior High in McCandless at about 7 a.m. Thursday. Because the threat referred to a specific time, McCandless Police and school officials investigated without initiating a lockdown or canceling classes, the statement said.

The first classes at the senior high, attended by juniors and seniors, start at 7:25 a.m.

Investigators identified a student they believed was responsible for the threat and removed the suspect from class shortly after 7:30 a.m., the district said. A search of the student's locker and belongings found no explosives or weapons, Scherrer's statement said.

"It was determined that there was no imminent threat of violence within the building and that the bomb threat was a hoax," he wrote.

The bomb threat that evacuated North Allegheny Intermediate High school at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday was still under investigation; police and school officials are trying to determine if the two threats ar4 linked.

The district would not comment further on the student suspect or the nature of any discipline, except to say that the student would be disciplined "to the fullest extent."

In February, a student had been removed from class at the intermediate school for freshmen and sophomores after allegedly threatening gun violence; another threat in a bathroom at McKnight Elementary that month went unacknowledged outside of an internal investigation and notification of a few students' families, spurring the principal to apologize to parents for not informing them until a few days later.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

