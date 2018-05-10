Jewelry tops list of items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport
Travelers left 863 pieces of jewelry at Pittsburgh International Airport over the past year to rank as the item most commonly left behind by airport visitors, according to an airport blog post .
Wedding rings made up a small number of that total, totaling about two a month, the blog said. Of them, 95 percent were men's rings. Only about half of the ring owners tried to reclaim their rings.
Here's the airport's Top 10 list of left-behind items from April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018:
1. Rings, bracelets and necklaces: 863
2. Belts: 780
3. Electronics, laptops and tablets: 637
4. Driver's licenses and passports: 577
5. Cellphones and chargers: 551
6. Cash, credit cards and checks: 637
7: Prescription glasses: 548
8: Keys and locks: 509
9. Other jewelry: 463
10. Sunglasses: 461
Items including vehicles that are left for longer than 30 days are included in an annual auction. The proceeds go to charity.
Travelers who think they left something at the airport can send an email to info@FlyPittsburgh.com.