Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Jewelry tops list of items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Travelers go through security at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Travelers go through security at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Travelers left 863 pieces of jewelry at Pittsburgh International Airport over the past year to rank as the item most commonly left behind by airport visitors, according to an airport blog post .

Wedding rings made up a small number of that total, totaling about two a month, the blog said. Of them, 95 percent were men's rings. Only about half of the ring owners tried to reclaim their rings.

Here's the airport's Top 10 list of left-behind items from April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018:

1. Rings, bracelets and necklaces: 863

2. Belts: 780

3. Electronics, laptops and tablets: 637

4. Driver's licenses and passports: 577

5. Cellphones and chargers: 551

6. Cash, credit cards and checks: 637

7: Prescription glasses: 548

8: Keys and locks: 509

9. Other jewelry: 463

10. Sunglasses: 461

Items including vehicles that are left for longer than 30 days are included in an annual auction. The proceeds go to charity.

Travelers who think they left something at the airport can send an email to info@FlyPittsburgh.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me