Allegheny

Meeting scheduled to seek public input on WIC

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 3:16 p.m.
Jessica Smith of the WIC program informs John Bayer of Eighty Four about children’s health, during Green Tree’s Health & Wellness Fair at Green Tree Park. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants, and Children, is a federal program that provides grants to states to help women and children at nutritional risk.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Health Department is holding a meeting for the public to give input on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

The meeting is scheduled to take place May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the department's investment building, located on the sixth floor of 239 Forth Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh, according to a legal notice.

Members of the public can provide comments and recommendations for the development of the 2019 Plan of Program Operation and Administration for the WIC program, the notice said.

Residents who want to give comments at the meeting must pre-register with the Pennsylvania WIC Program Office by calling 717-783-1289.

Written comments are also being accepted by May 31 to the following address: Department of Health, Bureau of Women, Infants and Children, 625 Forster St., Harrisburg, PA, 17120.

For additional information and disability accommodations, call 717-783-1289.

