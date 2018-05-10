Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Seven-story office building planned in Pittsburgh's Strip District

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
A seven-story office building is planned for the vacant site and the site of The former Benkovitz Seafoods building (standing) on Smallman Street in the Strip District.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
A seven-story office building is planned for the vacant site and the site of The former Benkovitz Seafoods building (standing) on Smallman Street in the Strip District.
The District 15 office building is under construction at 15th and Smallman Streets in the Strip District in Pittsburgh on property owned by Buncher Co.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
The District 15 office building is under construction at 15th and Smallman Streets in the Strip District in Pittsburgh on property owned by Buncher Co.
An apartment building under construction on property owned by Buncher Co. along Railroad Street in the Strip District.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
An apartment building under construction on property owned by Buncher Co. along Railroad Street in the Strip District.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Pittsburgh real estate company is planning a seven-story office building with two floors of parking and ground-floor shops on the site of a former banana warehouse and fish market in the city's Strip District.

Rugby Realty was scheduled to appear Thursday before the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment for a hearing on its request to exceed the maximum building height permitted in the Strip District. City zoning requires buildings to be four stories or less.

The hearing was postponed until June.

“We hope to start in September and take 18 to 24 months for construction,” said Rugby CEO Larry Walsh.

Walsh said the building will take up 3.5 acres on the site of the former Tom Ayoob Inc. banana warehouse and Benkovitz Seafoods warehouse on Smallman Street. He declined to provide a cost estimate for the project.

The property between 21st and 23rd streets and Smallman and Railroad streets is in a prime location across the street from the Produce Terminal and St. Stanislaus Church, both city landmarks.

Plans call for four floors of office space, two floors of parking with 450 spaces and space for retail on the ground floor.

That area of Smallman Street, once dominated by produce, meat and poultry wholesalers, is rapidly changing into a residential, office, dining and entertainment district.

The Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority in March approved a lease agreement with a Chicago company for redevelopment of the Produce Terminal.

McCaffery Interests is planning to convert the terminal into space for shops, local crafters and a market. The company owns 1600 Smallman, across the street from the terminal, and plans to convert the former warehouse into an office building with shops on the ground floor.

The Buncher Co. is moving forward on its Riverfront Landing project with ongoing construction of a 360-unit apartment building on Smallman between 19th and 21st streets and plans for an office building on 15th Street.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

