Environmental group to hold meeting on Shenango Coke Works' health impact

Allegheny County Clean Air Now is holding an event Thursday night for residents wondering how emissions from Neville Island's former Shenango Coke Works might have affected their health.

Shenango was one of the area's top polluters for more than 50 years.

Allegheny County Clean Air Now formed to pressure Shenango Coke Works and other Neville Island plants to reduce emissions.

Two Shenango smokestacks and a bunker were imploded Tuesday , but owner DTE Energy has not yet determined a new use for the site.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. It's being held at Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, 7501 Church Ave., Ben Avon.

LuAnn Brink, the Allegheny County Health Department's chief epidemiologist, will present a study on air quality before and after Shenango's closure in January 2016.

Dr. Deborah Gentile, a member of the Division of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology at Pediatric Alliance, also will present a study on asthma in Northgate Elementary School children before and after the plant's closure.

A panel of health and science experts will be present to answer questions.

For more information, contact Geoffrey Bland at 412-765-3053 Ext. 416 or at gbland@cleanwater.org.

