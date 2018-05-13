Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh's Race for the Cure held despite rain

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Thousands of breast cancer survivors, thrivers and their supporters gathered in Schenley Park to celebrate life and raise money for breast cancer research during the 26th annual Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure on Sunday.

Heavy morning rain slowed to a sprinkle in time for the Mother's Day event, which featured a parade for survivors and those currently battling breast cancer, a 5K run and walk and a kids dash.

Brenda Orten, of New Castle, a 16-year survivor (middle) holds hands with Cathy Liberto of Oakmont, an 8-year survivor (left) and Glenda Rico, a 4-year survivor following the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018. The women said they were 'praising God for giving us another year.'
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Brenda Orten, of New Castle, a 16-year survivor (middle) holds hands with Cathy Liberto of Oakmont, an 8-year survivor (left) and Glenda Rico, a 4-year survivor following the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018. The women said they were 'praising God for giving us another year.'
Lisa Smith of Rankin (facing) , an 18-year survivor, gets a hug from Wanda Fularc of New Kensington, a 6-year breast cancer and 2-year lung cancer survivor, following the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018. The woman didn't know each other, but Fularc said she saw Smith crying ang thought she could use a hug.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Lisa Smith of Rankin (facing) , an 18-year survivor, gets a hug from Wanda Fularc of New Kensington, a 6-year breast cancer and 2-year lung cancer survivor, following the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018. The woman didn't know each other, but Fularc said she saw Smith crying ang thought she could use a hug.
Connie Campbell of Karns City, a 20-year survivor, reacts as she and others warm up for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Connie Campbell of Karns City, a 20-year survivor, reacts as she and others warm up for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Michelle Manning of North Huntingdon, a 10-year survivor, raises her arms as she wears pink boxing gloves at the start of the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Michelle Manning of North Huntingdon, a 10-year survivor, raises her arms as she wears pink boxing gloves at the start of the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
A survivor waves to the corwd as she and others participate in the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A survivor waves to the corwd as she and others participate in the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Survivors listen to a speaker following the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Survivors listen to a speaker following the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Survivors & Thrivers Parade on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
A runner waves their arm to get someone's attention after completing the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A runner waves their arm to get someone's attention after completing the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Ryan Torbic of Sewickley is the first to cross the finish line at the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ryan Torbic of Sewickley is the first to cross the finish line at the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
A runner celebrates as she nears the finish line of the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A runner celebrates as she nears the finish line of the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Daniel Zimmerman, 11, of Munhall lays on the ground after crossing the finish line at the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Daniel Zimmerman, 11, of Munhall lays on the ground after crossing the finish line at the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Racers grab their medals after completing the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Racers grab their medals after completing the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Erin Gaus shares a poncho with son Ronan, 5, as they wait near the finish line for Erin's husand and Ronan's father David during the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Erin Gaus shares a poncho with son Ronan, 5, as they wait near the finish line for Erin's husand and Ronan's father David during the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K run in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
A young girl looks on as she receives a medal for participating in the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure kids dash on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A young girl looks on as she receives a medal for participating in the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure kids dash on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
The Pirate Parrot and others warm up for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The Pirate Parrot and others warm up for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me