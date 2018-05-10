Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Body found in Monongahela River is third one pulled from local rivers in 2 weeks

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Pittsburgh river rescue crews pulled the body of a man from the Monongahela River in the South Side Flats Thursday, May 10, 2018.
WPXI
Pittsburgh river rescue crews pulled the body of a man from the Monongahela River in the South Side Flats Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Authorities pulled a man's body from the Monongahela River on Thursday morning on Pittsburgh's South Side, police said.

Detectives and river rescue crews responded to the area behind South Water Street near the Steelers' practice facility about 11:15 a.m., Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Crews retrieved the body and police combed the area along the riverbank and near the Three Rivers Heritage Trail for evidence, George said. The man has not been identified.

It is the third body pulled from local rivers in the past two weeks.

Boaters on the Monongahela spotted the body of a man floating Saturday near the 10th Street Bridge. That man remains unidentified.

On April 28, authorities retrieved the body of a man from the shore of the Allegheny River near Pine Creek in Etna. The medical examiner's office on Wednesday identified the man as 34-year-old Daniel Smith.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me