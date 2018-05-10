Body found in Monongahela River is third one pulled from local rivers in 2 weeks
Authorities pulled a man's body from the Monongahela River on Thursday morning on Pittsburgh's South Side, police said.
Detectives and river rescue crews responded to the area behind South Water Street near the Steelers' practice facility about 11:15 a.m., Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.
Crews retrieved the body and police combed the area along the riverbank and near the Three Rivers Heritage Trail for evidence, George said. The man has not been identified.
It is the third body pulled from local rivers in the past two weeks.
Boaters on the Monongahela spotted the body of a man floating Saturday near the 10th Street Bridge. That man remains unidentified.
On April 28, authorities retrieved the body of a man from the shore of the Allegheny River near Pine Creek in Etna. The medical examiner's office on Wednesday identified the man as 34-year-old Daniel Smith.
