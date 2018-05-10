Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police searching for man who stole entire ATM

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who stole an entire ATM from Laundry Time on South Highland Avenue in Shadyside on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Department of Public Safety
Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who stole an entire ATM from Laundry Time on South Highland Avenue in Shadyside on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who stole an entire ATM from Laundry Time on South Highland Avenue in Shadyside Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Department of Public Safety
Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who stole an entire ATM from Laundry Time on South Highland Avenue in Shadyside Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

Police are searching for a man who stole an entire ATM from a Shadyside laundromat last month.

The theft happened just after 3 a.m. April 21 at Laundry Times on South Highland Avenue, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.

Security footage shows the man unplugging the ATM and rocking it back and forth until the bolts holding it to the ground came loose. He then drags the entire ATM outside.

Investigators have recovered neither the ATM nor the cash inside.

Police described the suspect as a middle-age African-American man clad in all black at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 4 detectives at 412-422-6520. Police have provided a link to the security video.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me