Pittsburgh police searching for man who stole entire ATM
Updated 14 hours ago
Police are searching for a man who stole an entire ATM from a Shadyside laundromat last month.
The theft happened just after 3 a.m. April 21 at Laundry Times on South Highland Avenue, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.
Security footage shows the man unplugging the ATM and rocking it back and forth until the bolts holding it to the ground came loose. He then drags the entire ATM outside.
Investigators have recovered neither the ATM nor the cash inside.
Police described the suspect as a middle-age African-American man clad in all black at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 4 detectives at 412-422-6520. Police have provided a link to the security video.
