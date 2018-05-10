Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Convicted money launderer gets 5-plus years in prison, must pay $650K in restitution to victims

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Tomislav Forgo

Updated 14 hours ago

An Atlanta man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for his conviction in a money laundering scheme that involved a Pittsburgh-based co-conspirator and bilked nearly $350,000 from its victims, federal prosecutors said.

Akintayo Bolorunduro, 36, of Georgia faces 63 months in prison and must pay restitution of $646,606.59 to people who lost money through fraudulent wire transfers, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Thursday.

Between January 2016 and last July, Bolorunduro conspired with others to launder money obtained through business email and fax scams, prosecutors said.

The scams caused the affected businesses to wire real estate settlement funds to bank accounts controlled by Bolorunduro and the other conspirators, including at least one Pittsburgh-based person who accepted a fraudulent wire transfer of about $411,600, prosecutors said.

Bolorunduro then directed his partner in Pittsburgh to purchase three cashier checks totaling $131,000 made payable to fake names and businesses and send them to Bolorunduro in Georgia.

A separate scam resulted in a fraudulent wire transfer of about $235,000, of which Bolorunduro received a portion, according to prosecutors. On April 18, 2016, he deposited $20,000 into a bank account he opened using a fake Nigerian passport.

Officials did not provide further details. They did not cite the number of victims nor name the Pittsburgh-based co-conspirator.

U.S. Judge Arthur J. Schwab said Bolorunduro's sentence was appropriate because of his role in the conspiracy, the seriousness of the offense and the scope of financial losses.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Adam N. Hallowell and Charles A. Eberle prosecuted the case with help from the FBI.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

