Allegheny

Man takes shortcut through Highland Park, falls down steep hill

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
PITTSBURGH POLICE
Updated 13 hours ago

Pittsburgh first responders rescued a 31-year-old man who tumbled down a steep hillside in Highland Park near Butler Street Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters and EMS officials needed ropes and a basket to maneuver down the wooded, 45 degree hill near the Pittsburgh Zoo to rescue pedestrian Vu Tran, 31, who fell while trying to take a shortcut home around 3:14 p.m, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

“This is considered to be a low angle rescue,” EMS District Chief Jeffrey Meyer said. “The rescue mission was interesting. The terrain was complex due to the tight space available and the extrication needed to get Mr. Tran into a medic unit,” Meyer added.

The rescue took about 30 minutes.

Rescue workers lifted Tran into a sport-utility vehicle that was able to drive down a nearby set of steps and onto the hillside, according to the department of public safety.

Tran suffered minor shoulder injuries, and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Staff writer Natasha Lindstrom contributed.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

