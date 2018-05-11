Man shot twice in Larimer drive-by shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in Larimer Friday.

A man was shot twice on Winslow Street around 1 a.m., the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported. He taken to a hospital with wounds to an arm and leg.

There were bullet holes in cars parked on the street.

It was the second shooting in two days in that area. Early Wednesday morning, officers found 18-year-old Taeshaun S. Caldwell shot dead between two homes on Lowell Street near Shetland.

It was not known if the shootings were connected.

No arrests have yet been made.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.