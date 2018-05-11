DA: Lower Burrell man refused to drop gun before police shot him

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About two hours before a Lower Burrell police officer fatally shot 33-year-old Michael Hutchman at his Violet Drive home Thursday, everything appeared to be normal at Hutchman's house, neighbor Lee Cochran said.

A fire roared in a pit in the front yard. Music was playing. Children were running around.

“Everything seemed pretty up to par,” said Cochran, who has lived on Violet Drive for more than 30 years. “I didn't really hear any hollering at that time or anything out of the ordinary.”

Shortly before 10 p.m., Cochran, 57, saw a Lower Burrell police car pull up near his house. He went onto his front porch and watched an officer walk to the Hutchman residence a few houses away.

Cochran said Hutchman was standing on his front porch, yelling.

“He was shouting, ‘Get the (expletive) out of here, don't come on my property,'” Cochran said. “'Sir, Sir,' I heard the cop saying, ‘I just want to talk to you.'”

A short time later, shots rang out.

Cochran said he heard what sounded like a “pop” while the officer and Hutchman were talking. Then he said he heard two shots and saw a flash come from the muzzle of the officer's gun.

After the first shot, the officer ordered Hutchman not to move, Cochran said.

“He must have moved ‘cause he shot him again,” Cochran said.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said an autopsy showed Hutchman was shot twice in the head. The county coroner's office said Hutchman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:23 p.m.

Peck said officers from Lower and Upper Burrell went to Hutchman's house after receiving a 911 call from his wife, Rebecca Hutchman. She said her husband had assaulted her, refused to allow her or a child to leave the house and was armed and intoxicated.

Michael Hutchman was holding a handgun when police arrived at the house.

“He was commanded several times to drop the weapon,” Peck said. “He didn't comply with the request and he was shot and killed.”

Paperwork with a search warrant obtained after the shooting showed that a loaded Taurus .40-caliber handgun was found next to Hutchman.

Peck didn't know whether Hutchman attempted to shoot at police. At least four officers were present at the time of the shooting. County detectives hadn't interviewed them all, Peck said.

Lower Burrell police Chief Tim Weitzel and Peck refused to identify the officer. Weitzel said the officer has not been suspended, but is not working.

“Whenever there is a critical situation, officers are given time off. I have been through critical situations,” Weitzel said, referring to the Oct. 12, 2011, shooting death of Lower Burrell K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki.

Thursday night's shooting was the first in Westmoreland County since March 2016 in which police fatally shot someone. A state trooper shot Edward Gorinski, 28, when he pointed a military-style rifle at a woman during an attempted carjacking in South Greensburg.

The county District Attorney's Office and Detectives Bureau are investigating Thursday's shooting. Weitzel said his department is conducting its own internal investigation.

No one answered the door at the Hutchmans' house Friday morning. There was no sign a shooting had taken place.

Hutchman did not have a criminal record, according to a search of online court records.

Cochran said he knew Hutchman on a casual, neighborly level -- he said he'd wave at Hutchman if he saw him mowing his lawn.

Cochran said Hutchman and his wife would bicker from time to time, but the arguments didn't appear to be anything more than normal marital squabbles. He said Hutchman was a quiet man.

“He seemed like a ‘Howdy Doody' type of guy,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak and Chuck Biedka are a Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.