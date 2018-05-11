Health department temporarily closes Nicky's Thai Kitchen on Pittsburgh's North Side

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered Nicky's Thai Kitchen on Pittsburgh's North Side to close temporarily.

During a visit Thursday, inspectors found 16 violations, including seven considered to be “high risk,” according to a report on a county website.

A restaurant manager could not be reached for comment.

Inspectors found fresh and old mouse droppings throughout the basement, including inside plates and pans, in between boxes of food and on shelving, the report said. A dead mouse was found in a cooking vessel stored on large bags of rice in the basement and many flies were found.

Inspectors said the dishwasher was not sanitizing properly, and an employee used bare hands to touch salad items.

Employees did not wash their hands at anytime during the inspection, while various orders were prepared, the report said. No paper towels were available at the sink in the basement or in the upstairs kitchen.

A bag of ground chicken, with chicken juice on the outside, was stored directly on top of raw mussels, the report said.

An inspection in October found no serious issues, the website said. Thursday's inspection was the result of a complaint.

Inspectors likely will reinspect the facility in the coming days to decide when it can reopen.

View the full report here .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.