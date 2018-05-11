Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Health department temporarily closes Nicky's Thai Kitchen on Pittsburgh's North Side

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, May 11, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Nicky's Thai Kitchen on the North Side on May 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nicky's Thai Kitchen on the North Side on May 11, 2018.
The door to Nicky's Thai Kitchen at 856 Western Ave. on Pittsburgh's North Side is shown on May 11, 2018, after the Allegheny County Health Department ordered it to temporarily close.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The door to Nicky's Thai Kitchen at 856 Western Ave. on Pittsburgh's North Side is shown on May 11, 2018, after the Allegheny County Health Department ordered it to temporarily close.
NICKY'S THAI KITCHEN FACEBOOK PAGE
Nicky's Thai Kitchen on the North side along Western Avenue.
Tribune-Review
Nicky's Thai Kitchen on the North side along Western Avenue.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered Nicky's Thai Kitchen on Pittsburgh's North Side to close temporarily.

During a visit Thursday, inspectors found 16 violations, including seven considered to be “high risk,” according to a report on a county website.

A restaurant manager could not be reached for comment.

Inspectors found fresh and old mouse droppings throughout the basement, including inside plates and pans, in between boxes of food and on shelving, the report said. A dead mouse was found in a cooking vessel stored on large bags of rice in the basement and many flies were found.

Inspectors said the dishwasher was not sanitizing properly, and an employee used bare hands to touch salad items.

Employees did not wash their hands at anytime during the inspection, while various orders were prepared, the report said. No paper towels were available at the sink in the basement or in the upstairs kitchen.

A bag of ground chicken, with chicken juice on the outside, was stored directly on top of raw mussels, the report said.

An inspection in October found no serious issues, the website said. Thursday's inspection was the result of a complaint.

Inspectors likely will reinspect the facility in the coming days to decide when it can reopen.

View the full report here .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

Related Content
Health Department issues consumer alert for Popeyes in Oakland
The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for the Popeyes in Oakland after finding mouse droppings in the dining room. "We have an ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

