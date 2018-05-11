North Hills could have school police on duty by start of next school year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Armed police officers could be patrolling North Hills School District buildings by the start of the 2018-19 school year if the process of setting up an in-house police department goes smoothly.

By a 7-2 vote, the school board Thursday approved a resolution giving the administration authority to begin hashing out details of how the new department will operate, including detailed job descriptions for the officers who will be hired and polices and procedures to govern their work.

Board President Ed Wielgus was joined by school Directors Tom Kelly, Allison Mathis, Annette Giovengo-Nolish, Lou Nudi, Sandra Kozera and Dee Spade supported the measure. Board members Arlene Bender and Kathy Reid opposed it.

While Superintendent Pat Mannarino set no specific time frame for when the initiative will be launched, he said he would like to see officers on the job when classes resume after summer break in late August.

But he reiterated his previous vow that the district will not take a hurried approach.

"We're going to do this the right way, with the right people," he said. "If it's not realistic for us to get the process done (before the start of classes), then it doesn't get done."

Unlike school resource officers, who are stationed in school buildings but typically work for local municipal police departments under a shared-cost arrangement with the district, North Hills decided to create its own department staffed with non-union employees because it is less expensive.

The district already budgets about $172,000 a year to cover the salary and benefits for three security guards. Those positions will be reclassified as police officer positions with salaries at roughly the same rate. The cost to hire four additional officers is estimated at about $228,000, bringing the yearly total to about $400,000, according to district.

Money for training, uniforms and equipment will come out of the $198,000 that will be placed into a fund to pay for security upgrades.

By comparison, the North Allegheny School District, which recently approved a school resource officer program utilizing Mccandless cops, estimates it will cost about $225,000 year to station one officer at the intermediate high school and one at the senior high.

While North Hills still must outline the duties of its police officers, the district provided a glimpse into the type of program it wants.

John Bruner, who has worked as a police officer for the Keystone Oaks School District for the past four years, made a personation to the board during which he outlined his day to day activities.

Bruner said while his primary responsibility is to conduct threat assessments and protect students and staff in the event of a violent encounter, much of his day is spent serving as mentor and educator.

"Our goal is to build report with students," he said. "I want them to feel comfortable coming to me."

To do that, Bruner eats lunch with students, coaches soccer and even performs magic tricks for younger pupils.

He also teaches classes on subjects such staying safe online, distracted driving and the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

Bruner said the vast majority of incidents in a school are handled by building principals and other school administrators.

"You don't want a police officer to take over a building," he said. "You want them to sit back and understand their role. Our role is only is to get involved when there is probable cause (that a crime was committed)."

Ross Township police Chief Joseph Ley and West View chief Bruce Fromlak said they support the district's decision to create a police department.

"They are taking a progressive step forward," Fromlak said. "They're not waiting for something to happen."

Ley said he and Fromlak "are fully committed to supporting the school district."

He noted that while Ross officers regularly visit and conduct patrols of district schools "this will be like having one of my own officers in the buildings."

Having an armed officer inside a building can save valuable time if violence occurs, he said, noting that depending on circumstance, it can take between four and seven minutes for officers to arrive on scene during an emergency.

"With that officer there, we're talking seconds to respond," the chief said.

Teachers also support the idea.

In a recent referendum conducted by the union representing district teachers, 92 percent cast votes in support supported creation of the police department, said Matt Demharter, president of the North Hills Education Association.

The district's decision was met by mixed reaction from parents.

Sarah Schlieper said she was "stunned by the decision to put armed officers in North Hills buildings."

"It's not the policemen, it's the gun," she said. "I respect police...(but) firepower does not equal safety."

She urged the district to focus on other options such as increasing the availability of mental health professionals in schools to help troubled students who might pose a threat.

Ashley Barno supports the plan to put officers in buildings.

"I truly believe...that it is going to help the children feel safer," she said.

Ann Mary Bender also welcomed the decision.

"We are looking at this as an insurance policy, hoping that we never, ever need it," said Bender, whose niece attended Colombine High School in 1999 when two students killed 13 people and wounded dozens others.

"Had there been a school resource officer on the ground that day in 1999, it might have made difference," she said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.