Spirit Airlines to install Wi-Fi on all planes by summer 2019

Spirit Airlines will install Wi-Fi on all of its planes by summer 2019, the airline announced Friday.

Spirit will charge passengers an average price of $6.50 to use the Wi-Fi during flights, according to a news release. The price could be lower or higher depending on the route and demand.

In 2021, the Wi-Fi technology will improve with faster speeds and better coverage, the release said.

Spirit will be the first ultra low-cost carrier in the Americas to offer Wi-Fi, the release said.

Other carriers that are considered “ultra low cost” include Allegiant and Frontier Airlines.

All three provide service at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Spirit offers year-round flights from Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Tampa, Orlando, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach.