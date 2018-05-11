Fourth suspect headed to trial in case of Ben Avon man killed over stolen bong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lower court judge on Friday ordered a North Side man to stand trial for homicide for his alleged role in a 2017 shooting that stemmed from a stolen bong, court records show.

Daijon Arnett, 22, waived his preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court, and a judge withdrew a slew of charges against the man: four counts of robbery and charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The most serious charges – which include homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide – will proceed to court.

Arnett was charged April 3, more than a year after he and three others allegedly stormed into the Ben Avon home of 18-year-old Kyle Stauber.

Three others were charged in the days following the killing: Gregg Scholze, 21, Kayla Naper, 20, and John Pignanelli, 27, all of West View.

Naper told police she drove Scholze and two men to Kyle Stauber's house in Ben Avon Thursday night because of a dispute over a marijuana bong they believed belonged to Naper. Those two men are believed to be Pignanelli and Arnett.

Witnesses in the home with Stauber said they were in the living room when three men burst in and announced they were being robbed. They made off with a video game console, games, three glass bongs and pipes, a wallet and cell phone.

Police have accused Scholze of shooting and killing Stauber during the robbery.

Jury selection in the case of Naper, Scholze and Pignanelli is set for Aug. 9. Formal arraignment for Arnett is scheduled for May 25.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.