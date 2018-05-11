Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Cleveland offered Amazon bus fare discount, old building in 'lame' HQ2 bid

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, May 11, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
The Cleveland skyline taken from Edgewater Park in Cleveland.
Mark Duncan/AP
The Cleveland skyline taken from Edgewater Park in Cleveland.

Updated 2 hours ago

Cleveland dangled discounted bus fares in front of Amazon as part of its failed bid to attract the company's second headquarters.

The city was willing to offer Amazon employees 25 percent off rides on Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority buses and trains, according to a report from cleveland.com .

Cleveland also thought its 52-story Terminal Tower, the second-tallest building in the world when it was completed in 1930, and the nearby Post Office Plaza, the former home of the city's central post office, would be great homes for Amazon HQ2.

Cleveland.com's editorial board took aim at city leaders who put together the bid. Cleveland did not make Amazon's 20-city shortlist for its second headquarters. Columbus, about 150 miles southwest of Cleveland, did.

“Their bid to stuff Amazon's second headquarters into a 91-year-old skyscraper and nearby nondescript building was that lame,” an editorial stated . “It was that unimaginative. It was that out of touch with what a 21st-century tech company wants and needs in a locale.”

It is unknown if Pittsburgh offered any sort of similar incentives to Amazon in its bid. Officials who worked on the bid have not shared any of the details.

Adam Brandolph, a spokesman for the Port Authority of Allegheny County, said he could not comment on whether similar incentives were offered in Pittsburgh's bid because the agency did not prepare the bid.

Port Authority does not have agreements with any private companies in Allegheny County to offer discounted rides, Brandolph said. The agency does partner with some of the area's universities to offer discounts and free rides.

University of Pittsburgh students can ride Port Authority buses and trains for free with their student IDs. Pitt pays Port Authority $1.25 each time a card is used.

It appears Amazon is putting a priority on public transit systems as it makes it HQ2 choice. The company asked about access to transit when it visited Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told the Tribune-Review.

Cleveland.com learned about the buildings, the bus and train fare discounts and promises to Amazon to triple the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's capacity by 2029 in documents released by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency in response to a public record request. The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is a publicly funded transportation planning group that worked on city's bid. The documents did not disclose what tax incentives the city offered Amazon.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me