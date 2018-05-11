Allegheny GoatScape fundraising to buy another guardian donkey for growing goat herd

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unsure of what to get three baby goats for their first birthday?

How about a donkey?

Allegheny GoatScape is raising money to help buy its three newest goats a donkey — for their protection.

The kids, as in baby goats, turn 1 this spring and will soon take on their first job: knotweed growing along the Monongahela River.

“Help us reach our goal so that we can provide the herd with a great shepherd as they begin this important work!” an online fundraising page reads.

Allegheny GoatScape's other herd has Hobo, a miniature donkey, to guard them. Hobo mixes in with the goats as they work and wards off any critters that might try to harm or harass the goats.

Last summer, kids, as in teenage boys, threw rocks at Hobo and tried to ride him while the goats worked at South Side Park.

The new herd — Petosey, Kal and Oreo — need a donkey protector of their own.

Allegheny GoatScape, a nonprofit, formed at the beginning of 2017 to take over the work of Steel City Grazers. The herd has cleared invasive plants and other vegetation all over Allegheny County. Last year they worked along the Great Allegheny Passage in Homestead, at Brighton Heights Park on Pittsburgh's North Side and elsewhere.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.