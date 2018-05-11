Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny GoatScape fundraising to buy another guardian donkey for growing goat herd

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, May 11, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Hobo is a donkey that protects the herd of goats currently working in South Side Park. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, a group of teenagers jumped the fence surrounding the goats, tried to ride Hobo and then assaulted him with rocks. Hobo was not injured, Facebook posts indicate.
Hobo is a donkey that protects the herd of goats currently working in South Side Park. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, a group of teenagers jumped the fence surrounding the goats, tried to ride Hobo and then assaulted him with rocks. Hobo was not injured, Facebook posts indicate.
A herd of goats and Hobo the donkey graze in South Side Park in 2017.
A herd of goats and Hobo the donkey graze in South Side Park in 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Unsure of what to get three baby goats for their first birthday?

How about a donkey?

Allegheny GoatScape is raising money to help buy its three newest goats a donkey — for their protection.

The kids, as in baby goats, turn 1 this spring and will soon take on their first job: knotweed growing along the Monongahela River.

“Help us reach our goal so that we can provide the herd with a great shepherd as they begin this important work!” an online fundraising page reads.

Allegheny GoatScape's other herd has Hobo, a miniature donkey, to guard them. Hobo mixes in with the goats as they work and wards off any critters that might try to harm or harass the goats.

Last summer, kids, as in teenage boys, threw rocks at Hobo and tried to ride him while the goats worked at South Side Park.

The new herd — Petosey, Kal and Oreo — need a donkey protector of their own.

Allegheny GoatScape, a nonprofit, formed at the beginning of 2017 to take over the work of Steel City Grazers. The herd has cleared invasive plants and other vegetation all over Allegheny County. Last year they worked along the Great Allegheny Passage in Homestead, at Brighton Heights Park on Pittsburgh's North Side and elsewhere.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me