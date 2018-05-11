Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health Department issues consumer alert for Popeyes in Oakland

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, May 11, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Popeyes on Fifth Avenue in Oakland is shown.
The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for the Popeyes in Oakland after finding mouse droppings in the dining room.

“We have an issue that we're aware of and we've been working very hard with the health department and pest control,” said John Laylock, the fast food restaurant's owner. “We anticipate having it under control in the next few days.”

During a visit Friday to the restaurant at 3616 Fifth Ave., inspectors found a live mouse in the office and in the basement, as well as four dead mice in a trap in the kitchen, and a dead mouse in a trap on the basement steps, according to the report posted to the county website.

Inspectors also found droppings by the island in the dining room, and on the cardboard between the breading station and fryers, the report said.

Older droppings were found along the walls in the upper customer seating area, behind trash cans at the front door, and on top of a box of takeout boxes, the report said.

Pest control visited the restaurant Thursday and removed 10 mice, the report said.

Inspectors will likely revisit the restaurant in the coming days and lift the alert when the mice and droppings are gone.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

