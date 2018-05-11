Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

UPMC CEO Jeffrey Romoff made $6.12 million in 2016, IRS filings show

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, May 11, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
UPMC President and CEO Jeffrey Romoff
UPMC President and CEO Jeffrey Romoff
The UPMC sign sits atop the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The UPMC sign sits atop the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 29 minutes ago

UPMC President and CEO Jeffrey Romoff made $6.12 million in 2016, nearly $900,000 less than he did the previous year, tax forms filed Friday show.

Romoff's compensation was down from $6.99 million in 2015 and $6.4 million in 2014, according to the nonprofit health care system's latest Form 990 filings with the Internal Revenue Service. The public documents cover UPMC's fiscal year that ended June 30.

The next highest-paid employee in 2016 was Diane Holder, executive vice president and president of UPMC Health Plan, who took home $3.68 million in salary and related compensation — more than $1 million more than she did the previous year, the filings show.

Among other employees UPMC paid the most in 2016:

• Robert A. Demichiei, CFO and executive vice president, $2.7 million.

• David Farner, executive vice president and chief strategic and transformation officer, $2.65 million.

• Dr. Stanley Marks, board chair of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and chief of the division of hematology/oncology at UPMC Shadyside hospital, $2.6 million.

• Dr. Steven D. Shapiro, chief medical and science officer, executive vice president and president of the health services division, $2.6 million.

• Dr. James Luketich, director of thoracic surgical oncology, co-director of the Lung Cancer Center and cardiothoracic surgery department chair, $2.44 million.

About 10 people paid by UPMC made more than $2 million in 2016, up from seven who did so the previous year, the IRS filings show.

Twenty UPMC employees made more than $1 million, compared with 31 in 2015.

A total of 7,956 people earned more than $100,000, down slightly from 8,005 in 2015 but up from 6,721 in 2014, according to the filings.

Spokeswoman Susan Manko said an executive compensation committee of UPMC's board determines compensation based on annual evaluations of how employees perform and whether they meet “written, clearly defined goals — including quality of care, community benefit, financial measures and other key factors.”

UPMC finished its 2016-17 fiscal year with $5.6 billion in net assets, the IRS filings show.

Last week, UPMC boasted of having one of its most profitable quarters in seven years. The health care giant reported $4.6 billion in operating revenue in the first quarter of 2018, including $97 million in net income.

UPMC is Pennsylvania's largest employer outside of the government. The nonprofit health care system employs more than 80,000 people, including more than 4,600 physicians across 30 hospitals and more than 600 doctor's offices.

Its insurance arm provides coverage to more than 3.4 million people.

Pittsburgh-based rival Highmark Health has net assets of about $6.5 billion.

Highmark Health President and CEO David Holmberg made $2.62 million in 2016 — a more than $1 million pay cut from the prior year because of failing to meet requirements for earning performance-based bonuses.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at nlindstrom@tribweb.com, 412-380-8514 or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me