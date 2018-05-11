SWAT team rescues critically injured boy; North Versailles father to be charged

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of the Allegheny County SWAT team rescued a critically injured boy from an hours-long standoff with authorities Friday night that will result in his father's arraingment on charges of attempted murder.

Syneca Ashley Sr., 28, of North Versailles is in the Allegheny County Jail where he will be arraigned on charges of attempted homicide aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of terroristic threats.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, North Versailles police were called to 120 Lincoln Avenue to response to a call about a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police found a non-violent argument taking place between a man and a woman, according to Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman.

The woman left the scene on her own volition, leaving their four-year-old male child with his father.

The child's mother returned 30 minutes later to the Lincoln Avenue residence and called 911 to report the man had called her and threatened to kill the child.

North Versailles police returned where they found Ashley had barricaded himself inside and made continuous threats to kill the boy. Township police called in both the Allegheny County SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiations team, who both made contact with Ashley.

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Ashley became agitated and could be heard screaming. The child could also be heard screaming and being struck. At that time, the SWAT team forced entry into the home and found Ashley hiding under blankets holding the child in front of him.

The child, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, was taken from Ashley without incident and flown by medical helicopter to a local trauma hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

He is expected to survive, Schurman said.

Township police could not be reached for additional comment.