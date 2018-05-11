West Mifflin man takes down Nazi flag, apologizes to borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A West Mifflin man who upset neighbors by displaying a Nazi flag outside his home has taken the flag down and apologized, borough officials said Friday.

West Mifflin Mayor Chris Kelly confirmed the man – who has refused to identify himself – has removed the flag and apologized to the borough “for the turmoil he caused.”

“All is good,” Kelly said in an email.

A neighbor told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that while he wasn't offended by the flag, his girlfriend was.

He told the TV station the flag went up several days ago.

The station reported that the man flying the flag refused to identify himself or speak on camera but told them that he is not racist, but rather was trying to annoy his neighbors.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.