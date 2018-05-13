Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on 10th Street Bypass identified

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has identified a 61-year-old Crescent man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday on the 10th Street Bypass in Pittsburgh.

The medical examiner's office reported that Michael Markilinski was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital at 5:20 p.m. following the crash that occurred about 4:55 p.m.

The man previously listed in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash Downtown has died, police say.

Four people including three children were injured, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred between the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges.

Witnesses reported a dark-colored SUV was traveling east on the bypass when it skidded on the pavement, crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled. The SUV and a small white vehicle, driven by Markilinski, traveling west then collided.

Bystanders, including an off-duty fireman, performed CPR on the driver of the white vehicle. Police and EMS arrived soon after and continued the lifesaving measures. Despite their efforts, Markilinski was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Four people — a woman and three children, including a baby — in the dark-colored SUV were injured. The mother was transported to UPMC Mercy in stable condition and the children were taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in stable condition.

The driver of a third vehicle, a male, was not injured.

The 10th Street Bypass was closed until 9 p.m. while investigators processed the scene.

Names of the other accident victims were not available.

