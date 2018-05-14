Route 30 in North Versailles reopens after fire
Firefighters closed a section of Route 30 in North Versailles for a two-alarm fire early Monday morning.
An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Route 30, also known as Lincoln Highway, at about 1:30 a.m. There was no one reported trapped or injured as of about 3:30 a.m.
Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that two people had been staying in the building but weren't there at the time of the fire. After Route 30 had been completely closed for hours, lanes in both directions had reopened between Denning Way and Luehm Avenue by 6:45 a.m.
Already some commuter confusion. Several cars turning around in Big Lots parking lot @WPXITraffic @WPXI pic.twitter.com/psUspbszzW— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) May 14, 2018
UPDATE: traffic now open in both directions. Just spoke with the chief. He says two people had been staying at the home but weren't there when the fire broke out. No one hurt. Updates live in minutes @WPXITraffic @WPXI pic.twitter.com/7oxlFSoeF8— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) May 14, 2018
