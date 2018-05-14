7 Allegheny County municipalities have ballot questions open to all voters Tuesday

Most voters who aren't registered as a Democrat or Republican can't vote in Tuesday's elections, but seven Allegheny County municipalities will have questions on their ballots about changes to local government that are open to voters who aren't registered with a major party.

In the Chartiers Valley School District, voters will decide whether the school district may use an extra property tax increase to upgrade security at schools. If approved, residents with a median-value home — about $128,000 — would pay an extra $129 per year, according to district solicitor Donald Palmer . The district includes the municipalities of Bridgeville, Collier, Heidelberg and Scott.

In Braddock, voters will decide whether to form a committee to study the effects of adopting a home rule charter for the borough. Home rule charters give municipalities more flexibility in administering government in areas not specifically addressed by state law. The committee would make a recommendation on whether Braddock should adopt home rule. Voters then would decide in a future ballot question whether to adopt the committee's recommendation.

In Monroeville, which has home rule, voters will weigh in on five proposed tweaks to the way the city operates. One would require the city to advertise changes in law before they are passed, rather than the current law that only requires advertising new laws after they are passed. Another proposal would get rid of a requirement that the city advertise vacancies on boards and committees in a local newspaper. The city would use social media instead. The city has posted a primer on the questions on its website .

In West Deer, voters will weigh in on a proposal that would reduce the number of elected township supervisors to five from seven. Under the proposal, voters would elect supervisors by geographical area, instead of the current system in which residents can vote on all of the supervisor candidates regardless of where they live.

