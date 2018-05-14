Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

7 Allegheny County municipalities have ballot questions open to all voters Tuesday

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, May 14, 2018, 12:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Most voters who aren't registered as a Democrat or Republican can't vote in Tuesday's elections, but seven Allegheny County municipalities will have questions on their ballots about changes to local government that are open to voters who aren't registered with a major party.

In the Chartiers Valley School District, voters will decide whether the school district may use an extra property tax increase to upgrade security at schools. If approved, residents with a median-value home — about $128,000 — would pay an extra $129 per year, according to district solicitor Donald Palmer . The district includes the municipalities of Bridgeville, Collier, Heidelberg and Scott.

In Braddock, voters will decide whether to form a committee to study the effects of adopting a home rule charter for the borough. Home rule charters give municipalities more flexibility in administering government in areas not specifically addressed by state law. The committee would make a recommendation on whether Braddock should adopt home rule. Voters then would decide in a future ballot question whether to adopt the committee's recommendation.

In Monroeville, which has home rule, voters will weigh in on five proposed tweaks to the way the city operates. One would require the city to advertise changes in law before they are passed, rather than the current law that only requires advertising new laws after they are passed. Another proposal would get rid of a requirement that the city advertise vacancies on boards and committees in a local newspaper. The city would use social media instead. The city has posted a primer on the questions on its website .

In West Deer, voters will weigh in on a proposal that would reduce the number of elected township supervisors to five from seven. Under the proposal, voters would elect supervisors by geographical area, instead of the current system in which residents can vote on all of the supervisor candidates regardless of where they live.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me