More Bus Rapid Transit public meetings scheduled in Pittsburgh
Updated 1 hour ago
Port Authority of Allegheny County will hold at least four more public meetings about its planned Bus Rapid Transit project.
The meetings will be geared toward riders of the 61 and 71 series bus routes and others who could not attend previous meetings, according to a Port Authority website.
The meetings kicked off April 12 with one in Rankin, where Port Authority CEO Katharine Eagan Kelleman announced the authority would keep nonstop bus service from the Mon Valley to Downtown once the BRT begins operating .
The BRT, intended to provide a more direct transit link between Pittsburgh's Downtown and Oakland, is planned to be up and running in late 2021.
The schedule of remaining meetings:
• Downtown: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday at Point Park University's Lawrence Hall Room 200, 212 Wood St.
• Uptown: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Paramount Film Exchange, 544 Miltenberger St.
• Oakland: 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 22 at the University of Pittsburgh's William Pitt Union Lower Lounge, 3959 Forbes Ave.
• Oakland: 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 24 at OPDC Career Center, 294 Semple St.
For more information about the project, visit this website .