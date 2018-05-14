Cops: Pittsburgh woman asked police to kill her mom on Mother's Day
Updated 2 hours ago
A Lincoln-Lemington woman allegedly beat her mother and asked responding Pittsburgh police officers to kill the elderly woman, according to a criminal complaint filed against her on Mother's Day.
Rose Bynum, 54, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, neglect of a care-dependant person and reckless endangerment, court records show.
Police responded to the home on Lincoln Avenue about 7:30 a.m. Sunday after neighbors reported hearing shouting and banging, according to the complaint.
Inside, they found Bynum's mother motionless on a bedroom floor with severe swelling to her face, police wrote. Officers said Bynum's mother uses a wheelchair and suffers from dementia.
Once in custody and in the police cruiser, Bynum told officers, “I'm tired of taking care of my mom,” and asked them to kill her, according to the complaint.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.