Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Man from Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland pleads guilty in 2016 murder, robbery

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, May 14, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Daron Clark
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Daron Clark

Updated 1 hour ago

A man from Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder for the 2016 killing of a man during a robbery in which he stole weapons and drugs, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Daron Clark, 23, also pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary, conspiracy and receiving stolen property in connection with the shooting of Bronson Waite.

Common Pleas Judge Mark Tranquilli sentenced Clark to 12½ to 25 years in prison.

Clark was arrested Jan. 27, 2016, just days after Waite was found shot to death in his Vincetown Street home in Perry North. Investigators determined that a gaming system, two guns, surveillance cameras and an iPad were missing, along with two cellphones.

Police tracked down Clark after discovering one of Waite's stolen cellphones was pinging in Clark's home. Officers found the weapons and gaming system in his home.

A witness reported being with Clark several days before the killing, during which time they went to Waite's home to buy marijuana. The witness reported that Clark said days later in a phone call that he planned to rob Waite because, “I need some money, and I'm stressing.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me