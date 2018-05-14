Man from Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland pleads guilty in 2016 murder, robbery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder for the 2016 killing of a man during a robbery in which he stole weapons and drugs, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Daron Clark, 23, also pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary, conspiracy and receiving stolen property in connection with the shooting of Bronson Waite.

Common Pleas Judge Mark Tranquilli sentenced Clark to 12½ to 25 years in prison.

Clark was arrested Jan. 27, 2016, just days after Waite was found shot to death in his Vincetown Street home in Perry North. Investigators determined that a gaming system, two guns, surveillance cameras and an iPad were missing, along with two cellphones.

Police tracked down Clark after discovering one of Waite's stolen cellphones was pinging in Clark's home. Officers found the weapons and gaming system in his home.

A witness reported being with Clark several days before the killing, during which time they went to Waite's home to buy marijuana. The witness reported that Clark said days later in a phone call that he planned to rob Waite because, “I need some money, and I'm stressing.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.