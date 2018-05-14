Castle Shannon man guilty of child pornography charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Castle Shannon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he possessed and distributed child pornography, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.

Adam D. Cadle, 36, of Baldwin Street is charged with “distribution and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor,” according to court documents.

Cadle entered guilty pleas to the two counts before U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer.

Prosecutors say Cadle used an online group chat service to send and receive pornographic images, some of which included children younger than 12.

A Nov. 1 search of Cadle's residence, prosecutors say, revealed he had been storing the illicit images on a laptop computer and a thumb drive. Further investigation, prosecutors say, showed Cadle had been communicating with minors online and sharing “sexually exploitative material.”

“It was established that on Nov. 17, 2015, Cadle distributed 10 images of child pornography during one such chat session,” prosecutors said in a release.

Cadle's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25; he faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both.

Cadle remains free on bond pending sentencing.

The FBI, Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, and the state Attorney General conducted the investigation leading to Cadle's arrest. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn Bloch prosecuted the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.