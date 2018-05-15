Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto heads to Europe on 10-day speaking, summit tour

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Mayor Bill Peduto
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mayor Bill Peduto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto heads to Europe on Tuesday where he plans to attend two technology conferences and accept an award from the mayor of his family's ancestral home of Castel San Lorenzo, Italy.

Peduto's first stop is Geneva, Switzerland, which is hosting a gathering of world leaders dubbed the AI for Good Global Summit. Experts there will discuss ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to artificial intelligence.

Peduto is scheduled to speak Wednesday and Thursday about Pittsburgh's resiliency strategies.

On Saturday, Giuseppe Scorza, mayor of Castel San Lorenzo, will present Peduto with the “Orgoglio Castellese” (Pride of Castellese award), given to distinguished natives and descendants of the town.

Peduto's last stop is Milan, Italy, where he will participate in the Rockefeller Foundation's 2018 City XChange Summit.

He will join government, technology and venture capital leaders from around the world to discuss urban resilience problems.

The two conferences and Castel San Lorenzo are paying Peduto's traveling expenses. Peduto is expected to return May 24.

He appointed Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich to serve as deputy mayor in his absence. As such, Hissrich can sign all documents and carry out all other mayoral duties.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

