Top young science talent on display at Intel International Science and Engineering Fair's Public Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The world's largest international pre-college science competition will open its doors to the public on Thursday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair , taking place this week at the D.L. Lawrence Convention Center, will hold a public day on Thursday, May 17.

Each year, approximately 1,800 high school students from more than 75 countries, regions, and territories are awarded the opportunity to showcase their independent research and compete for, on average, $4 million in prizes.

Intel ISEF unites these top young scientific minds, showcasing their talents on an international stage, where doctoral level scientists review and judge their work.

The fair will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

School groups and the public are invited to visit the Intel ISEF Finalist Hall, where they will meet the finalists and learn more about their independent research in 22 STEM fields. Local students will have the opportunity to learn about groundbreaking research performed by their peers from around the world.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.