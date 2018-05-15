Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police find 4-year-old in car with parents passed out at gas station

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
William and Lindsay Laur

A man and woman passed out in their car at a South Side gas station Monday night with their 4-year-old child in the backseat, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers responded about 9:25 p.m. to the GetGo on East Carson Street because a manager called to report two people passed out in a car in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

The manager said the couple — later identified as Lindsay and William Laur — arrived at the gas station about an hour earlier, police wrote. The manager said he spotted the two slumped over in their Kia Sedona, sleeping, with a child in the backseat.

The couple did not rouse when he banged on the windows.

Police said Lindsay Laur, 42, was asleep in the driver's seat. When she awoke, she had slurred speech and trouble keeping her balance and “smelled of urine that was visible by her wet jeans,” according to the complaint.

She failed three field sobriety tests but denied she was on drugs, police wrote, and she kept falling asleep during the encounter.

William Laur, 42, told police they traveled from their Bethel Park home to the South Side to visit a friend and passed out in the GetGo parking lot because they were tired, police wrote.

He, too, had slurred speech and trouble keeping his balance, they said.

The child in the backseat had dirt around his mouth, and the car was filthy, according to the complaint.

“I was trying to wake them up by shaking their head but they wouldn't get up,” the child told police, according to the complaint. “I haven't eaten. I'm hungry.”

Officers called Children, Youth and Family services and took the boy to UPMC Mercy for evaluation, according to the complaint.

Officers charged the Laurs with public drunkenness and child endangerment.

Bethel Park police arrested the couple on the same charges Friday. That court paperwork was not available from Magisterial District Court on Tuesday.

