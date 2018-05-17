This year's Three Rivers Regatta to feature staple attractions, new treats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jet skiers will light up Pittsburgh's waterfront at night during this summer's EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, event organizers said Wednesday.

Regatta Director Derek Weber said skiers wearing costumes featuring LED lights and performing to pyrotechnic displays would shoot 50 feet into the air over the Allegheny River.

“They'll light up the river,” he said. “We're going to do night shows this year where there will be LED lights and some (pyrotechnics) that will be on top of the actual jet ski guys.”

The 41st regatta takes place Aug. 3 through 5 with music and events along the Allegheny and in Point State Park.

The concert lineup includes 1990s rock band Sugar Ray on Aug. 3, country artist Randy Houser on Aug. 5 and a third headlining act to be announced for Aug. 4, a Saturday. The performances are scheduled for the Regatta's main stage in the park.

John Bonassi, the regatta board chairman, said Formula 1 powerboats would return again for races on all three days.

Boats traveling at speeds up to 150 mph will compete in preliminary races on Aug. 3 and 4, with a championship race on Aug. 5.

This year's events features a regatta staple, the Alcosan 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race.

“We're really looking to really step it even one more level and challenge everybody in the community to come and get involved and make a craft,” Weber said. “There are some guidelines for safety reasons, but we definitely encourage everybody to create something and get involved.”

Prizes will be awarded for fastest, greenest and most creative vessels. Winners can receive up to $2,500 for the charity of their choice.

The Sensational Sand Sculpture will return and include 250 tons of sand. Weber said the theme will be released in coming weeks.

The Kids Zone in Point State Park is also returning with games and interactive activities for children.

Regatta board members for a second straight year awarded the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department with a grant for the police mounted patrol. The $2,000 grant combined with $4,000 awarded last year helped pay for a horse named Regatta.

Police now have six horses and a fully trained detail of 10 officers, according to Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich. He said mounted officers started patrols last week in the Strip District and would be branching out into other areas of the city.

“You'll see them day to day,” he said. “In a couple of weeks, we hope to have them Downtown.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.