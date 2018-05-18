Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Losses from Wilkins-Churchill, Mon Valley to be recognized at National EMS Memorial Service

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, May 18, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Nearly 50 years after suffering fatal burns in an ambulance fire while en route to a Pittsburgh hospital, a former Wilkins-Churchill Rescue One volunteer emergency medical worker will be honored for his sacrifice in the line of duty.

David Blausen will be among 36 first responders recognized Saturday at the National EMS Memorial Service, which will be held in Oxon Hill, Md. The memorial service is sponsored by the National EMS Memorial Foundation of Boston.

The ceremony is held in conjunction with National EMS Week, which runs May 20-26. Since the first service in 1992, the event has honored 727 EMS personnel who died in the line of duty, said Tammy Chatman, a spokeswoman for the EMS Memorial Foundation.

Also to be recognized this year will be Robert Vetter, who died June 27, 2017, of a medical event while on duty with Mon Valley EMS in Monessen. William Hess, chief of the Mon Valley EMS, declined to release details of the death, citing a request for privacy from Vetter's family.

A group of local people pushed for Blausen to be included, including Andrew Blenko, North Huntingdon's planning director and a Wilkinsburg native who joined Wilkins-Churchill Rescue One in 1972.

“My goal is that Dave Blausen's name not be forgotten,” said Blenko, who plans to attend the memorial service after conducting extensive research on Blausen's life and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Douglas Garretson, president of the Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania Inc. and senior director of operations for the Allegheny County EMS Council, said he has spoken at the National EMS Memorial Service in the past and was humbled by the experience. He nominated Blausen to be included in this year's service.

“I said I would get Dave recognized,” said Garretson, 64, of Pittsburgh, who became a member of the Wilkins-Churchill ambulance group the year after Blausen's death.

Fateful trip

Brian Hill, 73, of Turtle Creek rode in the back of the Wilkins-Churchill Rescue One ambulance on July 5, 1971, as it was driven by Blausen, an IBM field engineer.

“Our driver, a very good friend and colleague of mine, gave his life serving his community,” said Hill, who was an attendant sitting next to Angelo Caloyer, a cardiac patient being transported to Shadyside Hospital.

The routine ambulance run turned tragic within seconds of him opening an oxygen tank valve for the patient, igniting a flash fire, Hill said.

“All hell broke loose. It was a maelstrom — fire, smoke, heat,” he said. “I saw elongated sparks like meteors flying up from the floor of the vehicle.”

He said he saw the head of shotgun driver, Bill Barnes, on fire.

Hill said he grabbed Caloyer's wife and jumped from the moving ambulance onto Penn Avenue.

Blausen hung out the driver's side window, his body on fire. He escaped after a nylon mesh seat belt melted.

The ambulance went off the road and hit a tree.

“Fifteen 15 seconds (later), it was all over with,” Hill said.

Even as others attempted to extinguish the flames burning his body, Blausen continued to worry about their patient, Hill recalled.

Caloyer, 52, who was strapped to a gurney, died in the blaze.

Blausen, 33, suffered burns on more than 90 percent of his body. He died about a month later.

Hill, a retired Woodland Hills school teacher, is convinced he could have saved Blausen and Caloyer if he only had a little more time.

“I just wanted two more seconds to unstrap him,” Hill said. “The heat alone knocked you down.”

Investigators determined that a hole — which Hill described as the size of a nickel — had developed in a wire mesh oxygen line between the regulator and the patient. It pumped pure oxygen into the compartment.

Garretson speculated that the heated oxygen may have ignited particles in the air, which in turn created the fire in the oxygen-rich environment.

Improved standards

Forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, then Allegheny County coroner, conducted a public inquest into Blausen's death.

Wecht this week recalled that the importance of the case went beyond the accident itself. As a result of the tragedy, Wecht called for new laws to improve ambulance safety, create training requirements for drivers and attendants and set standards for the oxygen tanks and hoses.

“The whole business of community ambulances was just starting, but the procedures were not fully in place,” Wecht said. “It was operated by a core of people who meant well. There was a need for more regulated (safety) procedures.”

In 1972, the U.S. Department of Transportation determined there were not any standards for ambulance design, prompting the General Services Administration to set requirements for federally purchased ambulances.

“Our ambulance fire figured heavily into those specifications,” Blenko said. “Maybe that got the ball rolling in setting the (safety) standards that are still in effect today.”

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

Wilkins-Churchill Rescue One burned in fire in July 1971
Wilkins-Churchill Rescue One burned in fire in July 1971
David Blausen, Westinghouse High School photo
David Blausen, Westinghouse High School photo
Wilkins-Churchill Rescue One ambulance at scene of accident on Penn Avenue on July 5, 1971.
submitted
Wilkins-Churchill Rescue One ambulance at scene of accident on Penn Avenue on July 5, 1971.
Andrew Blenko (from left), Brian Hill and Douglas Garretson look over documents and photos of the July 5, 1971, ambulance fire that claimed the life of David Blausen of Wilkins Township.
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
Andrew Blenko (from left), Brian Hill and Douglas Garretson look over documents and photos of the July 5, 1971, ambulance fire that claimed the life of David Blausen of Wilkins Township.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me